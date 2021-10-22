The copious precipitation totals are a dramatic turnaround from “exceptional” drought conditions recently gripping the West, the rainfall set to make a dent in California’s years-long water deficit.
An atmospheric river was soaking the zone from the Pacific Northwest to central California on Friday, while another — even more intense event — is anticipated over the weekend into early next week. It’s rated a Category 5 on the 1 to 5 scale for these events.
Back-to-back “bomb cyclones,” ocean storms that intensify at breakneck speed, are responsible for driving these rivers in the sky into the coastline.
“As much as 10-15 inches of precipitation are possible over the next 7 days for higher elevations in Northern California, Southwestern Oregon, and Northwest Washington, with a significant portion of this precipitation expected during the second AR [atmospheric river],” wrote the Center for Western Weather and Water Extremes based in La Jolla, Calif., in a briefing.
The copious amounts of rain and snow predicted in Northern and central California should end the fire season there.
The precipitation may cause problems, however, with flash flood watches up for much of Northern California and the Central Valley. Rain falling on wildfire burn scars could cause debris flows too, and the National Weather Service is warning of a “moderate” risk of mudslides in the high terrain.
While some rain will reach Southern California early next week, it is not expected to be enough to ease the drought or wildfire potential.
Where the rain is now
During the day Friday, bands of heavy rain were sweeping ashore from the Bay Area northward along the Coastal Range into Northern California, with rainfall rates briefly topping an inch per hour. Rain and high-elevation snow were also widespread across Oregon and Washington.
By Friday morning, downtown San Francisco had received nearly two inches of rain since Wednesday. Up to 2.3 inches fell just northwest of San Francisco in southern Marin County on Thursday.
San Francisco International Airport picked up 0.29 inches on Wednesday and a daily record of 0.44 on Thursday — before that it had only seen 0.14 inches since the start of spring. On Monday, Sacramento had its first measurable rain since March 19. Mount Tamalpais had a rain total of nearly nine inches in the past 48 hours.
Weather models indicate the band of ongoing precipitation will continue shifting east as rain streams over central California and most of Oregon and Washington; in any given location, it’ll last eight hours, give or take. The same upper-air disturbance that brought the first round of heavy rain will generate a new storm over the Plains this weekend, bringing the chance of severe weather and even a few tornadoes.
The initial atmospheric river will be replaced by a more formidable moisture stream that will buffet the Golden State starting early Sunday. Steering of the atmospheric rivers is crucial in determining who will see the most significant precipitation.
A stronger system on the way
Sunday’s atmospheric river will be driven into the coast by a “bomb cyclone,” or storm that intensifies at a particularly fast rate.
While the cyclone itself will remain over the ocean, gusty winds and choppy seas are anticipated along the coasts of northern Oregon, Washington and British Columbia. Breakers along the coast in Northern California and the Pacific Northwest could reach 20 to 35 feet.
The offshore cyclone’s rate of intensification between Saturday and Sunday is predicted to reach extreme levels, possibly attaining rare “double bomb” status. A storm is considered a bomb cyclone when its minimum air pressure decreases 24 millibars or more in 24 hours; this one could drop by nearly 50 millibars during that time frame.
The cyclone’s pressure could bottom out around 945 millibars, which is the typical minimum pressure of a Category 3 or 4 hurricane. Such pressures would rival the lowest observed off the Pacific Northwest coast since at least 1950.
Major precipitation totals
As the cyclone drags the atmospheric river into the coastline, the result will be a fire hose of moisture, with origins north of Hawaii, aimed at Northern California. This atmospheric river is predicted to qualify as a level 5 out of 5 on a scale devised by the Center for Weather Weather and Water Extremes.
Atmospheric moisture levels could also set a record — PWATs, or Precipitable Water Indices, could peak near 1.6 inches, challenging the all-time October record for Oakland. PWATs describe how much equivalent liquid is present in a column of atmosphere.
Atmospheric rivers carry the bulk of their moisture at the mid-levels, so the higher terrain of the Coastal Range and the Sierra Nevada will see the greatest totals. Precipitation totals could reach a foot by Monday night in the northern reaches of the Sierra Nevada, though, above 10,000 feet, it may fall primarily as snow; five feet or more of snow is possible for some. Four to seven inches of rain are likely below the freezing line and along the coastal range as well. The Central Valley will probably see two to four inches.
Debris flow concerns
While California needs the rainfall, any water that falls on burn scars could pose the concern for mudslides and debris flows, which would threaten nearby communities.
“For this first major storm of the winter season, we’re primarily concerned about short-duration high-intensity rainfall,” Jason Kean, a research hydrologist with the U.S. Geological Survey who is assessing recent burned areas for debris flow potential, wrote in an email.
Kean is most worried about the Dixie Fire and the Caldor Fire, although several others also have potential.
The National Weather Service in Hanford, for example, is warning of possible mud and debris flows for several fires in the southern Sierra, including the 2020 Creek Fire and the still-uncontained KNP Complex and Windy fires, which ignited by lightning in September and have burned through sequoia groves. The Alisal Fire near Santa Barbara is also susceptible, although rain rates that would cause significant debris flows are not currently expected, according to the National Weather Service in Los Angeles.
High-risk areas are limited to portions of the fires that burned at moderate or high severity on steep slopes, and do not encompass the entire fire footprint.
“Low severity fire is ‘good’ fire and generally does not cause problems,” Kean said.
Wildfire burn scars typically have water-repellent soils, and bursts of rain can lead to runoff that picks up loose material and eventually becomes a debris flow, carrying ash, soil, trees, rocks and boulders rapidly downslope.
“It’s great news this system is bringing fire-season ending rainfall and will put a dent in the drought,” he said. “We just hope the rain doesn’t come all at once.”
Jason Samenow contributed to this article.