Atmospheric rivers carry the bulk of their moisture at the mid-levels, so the higher terrain of the Coastal Range and the Sierra Nevada will see the greatest totals. Precipitation totals could reach a foot by Monday night in the northern reaches of the Sierra Nevada, though, above 10,000 feet, it may fall primarily as snow; five feet or more of snow is possible for some. Four to seven inches of rain are likely below the freezing line and along the coastal range as well. The Central Valley will probably see two to four inches.