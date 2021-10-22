Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.
Today (Friday): Skies oscillate between sunshine and cloudier moments. A stray sprinkle or shower can’t be ruled out this morning or again in the afternoon, it’s a dry day on the whole. Northwest breezes around 10 mph could gust near 20 mph. High temperatures in the mid-60s to around 70 degrees are about average — Washington’s average high today is 67 — this time of year. Confidence: Medium-High
Tonight: Skies continue to shift between clearer and cloudier, but generally the clouds may win out. Rain chances are low. One of those passing quick showers kind of things, at most. Northwest breezes calm down a good deal but we may still feel them more often than not. Low temperatures bottom out in the upper 40s to mid-50s downtown. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow (Saturday): Clouds and sun may again battle each other at times, but skies should generally be brighter than not. A shower or sprinkle are possible during the warmest part of the day. Nice and average October high temperatures should top out in the 61- to 68-degree range, with sunnier spots getting warmer and cloudier spots staying near the low end of the range. Northwest breezes may only gust toward 15 mph a few times. Confidence: Medium
Tomorrow night: A fairly clear sky with calmer northwesterly breezes should allow temperatures to cool a bit more, into the 40s, regionwide. Confidence: Medium
Sunday: Sunshine should win out over occasional clouds, but let’s call it partly to mostly sunny with a few periodic clouds moving through. With a bit more sunshine than Saturday, we should be able to attain mid-60s to about 70 degrees by mid- to late afternoon. Light south-southwesterly breezes may blow. Confidence: Medium
A look ahead
Sunday night: Skies may be mostly cloudy with light breezes. A shower or two are possible later at night and nearer dawn. Low temperatures should make it down into the upper 40s to mid-50s, fluctuating a few degrees dependent on how cloudy we stay and whether we see a batch of rain move through. Confidence: Medium
Clouds and rain chances return Monday and Tuesday. Tuesday should be the wetter and cloudier of the two days, but timing is still subject to change. A period of steadier and more moderate intensity rain is possible Monday night into Tuesday, as is, but again subject to some change. High temperatures generally top out in the 60s. A few spots could touch the 70-degree mark Monday. Mid-60s are more likely Tuesday, somewhat depending on the final track of this storm system approaching our area. Confidence: Low-Medium