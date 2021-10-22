Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through tonight: Skies will probably trend cloudier overnight. They may end up mostly cloudy for a time. There will be just an outside chance of a quick sprinkle or shower. Lows will be mainly in a 50- to 55-degree range.
Tomorrow (Saturday): It will be a lot like today, but perhaps a few degrees cooler. Partly sunny skies and light winds will team up to deliver a pretty nice one. Highs will be mainly in the mid-60s, with maybe a few spots in the upper 60s. Winds will be light from the northwest.
Sunday: Temperatures will be back up as we end the weekend. Highs will be closer to 70 in most spots, with mostly sunny skies to go along with the mild readings. Winds will be from the west around 5 to 10 mph, with stronger gusts at times.
Pollen update: Mold spores are low/moderate. Tree, grass and weed pollen are all low.
