Today’s daily digit

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

8/10: I’ll hedge a little in case clouds are stubborn. Pretty sweet, overall.

Express forecast

  • Today: Partly cloudy. Highs: Mid- to upper 60s.
  • Tonight: Partly to mostly clear. Lows: Mid-40s to low 50s.
  • Tomorrow: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: Near 70.

Forecast in detail

By this time next week, the average daily high will drop below 65 degrees, where it’ll stay until the first week of April. I point that out because here at CWG we count “nice days” as those which fall between 65 and 85. Approaching the end of fall’s nice day season, you’re definitely going to want to soak up whatever ones we get. This weekend’s packing two.

Today (Saturday): Today is a lot like yesterday. We’ll see some clouds at times, thanks to abundant cold air aloft and heating from the sun. Nonetheless, highs rise to near normal values in the mid- and upper 60s. It’s a little blustery at times, but not a big problem. Winds are from the west around five to 10 mph with gusts near 20 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Stars are numerous as only a few patches of clouds roll by. Seasonably cool temperatures reach the mid-40s to near 50. Winds are light and variable. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Sunday): This is probably the pick of the weekend. Slightly warmer temperatures lead us to highs around 70. And don’t forget the mostly sunny skies! Winds are turning to come from the south. They blow around five to 10 mph, and perhaps strengthening in the late day. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Our weather remains calm, with partly clear skies through the night. Lows are in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Winds are a bit gusty from the south. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

A storm system meanders toward the area by Monday. It could be the case that most of the day is dry, especially if the storm track stays mainly to our north. In this scenario, some late day showers and storms are a possibility. For now, I’d lean toward that. Warm, as well, with highs in the mid-70s to near 80. Showers continue into the night. Confidence: Medium

The low pressure area should be moving off to the New England region by Tuesday. Around here, that probably means most of the precipitation is done. We may still be dealing with some clouds, though. Definitely gusty winds and cooler temperatures. Highs try for the low and mid-60s. Confidence: Medium