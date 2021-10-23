Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through tonight: Mostly clear, with just a few stray clouds. Seasonably cool with lows ranging from the mid- to upper-40s with a light wind from the northwest at about five mph.
View the current weather at The Washington Post.
Tomorrow (Sunday): Sunshine returns, with partly to mostly sunny skies and rather comfortable temperatures. Highs will top out close to 70 degrees with just a light southerly wind at 5 to 10 mph. Mostly clear and mild tomorrow night with lows in the mid- to upper 50s.
