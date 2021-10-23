While there is lots of action out on the West Coast, things have been pretty tranquil around these parts. That tranquility will remain in place for Sunday, with even more sunshine and warmer temperatures compared with today. Enjoy it while you can, because things will get a bit more unsettled as we head into next week.

Through tonight: Mostly clear, with just a few stray clouds. Seasonably cool with lows ranging from the mid- to upper-40s with a light wind from the northwest at about five mph.

Tomorrow (Sunday): Sunshine returns, with partly to mostly sunny skies and rather comfortable temperatures. Highs will top out close to 70 degrees with just a light southerly wind at 5 to 10 mph. Mostly clear and mild tomorrow night with lows in the mid- to upper 50s.

