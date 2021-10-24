Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.
Today (Sunday): Above-average high temperatures head for the upper 60s to near 70. Considerable clouds and a sprinkle or quick light shower this morning. But skies should turn partly to mostly sunny by afternoon. Get outside and enjoy! Slowly building southerly breezes could gust near 20 mph by late day. Confidence: Medium-High
Tonight: Skies are partly cloudy. Moderate breezes come from the south around 10 mph and help buoy our overnight temperatures, which should hover in the upper 50s to low 60s. Can’t rule out some patchy fog near dawn as the air turns a tad balmy for this time of year. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow (Monday): A storm system slowly approaches. Morning hours should stay dry and perhaps partly to mostly sunny before increasing late-day clouds. The first line of showers and possibly thundershowers could move through late afternoon into early evening. It could also fizzle as it approaches or comes through. Muggy highs in the mid-70s to near 80 are notably warm for late October. We even have a chance of hitting D.C.’s record high for the date of 80 degrees. Southerly breezes could gust near 25 mph. Confidence: Medium
Tomorrow night: One or more bands of showers and possibly thunderstorms are likely to come through during the evening into the overnight as a cold front slices through the region from west to east. There is the potential for a few strong to severe storms with heavy downpours and damaging winds, especially south and southwest of D.C. We’ll update on that early tomorrow. A quick half-inch of rain is possible in the wetter spots. Lows dip to the mid-50s to around 60 under mostly cloudy skies. Confidence: Medium
A look ahead
Winds on Tuesday may gust around 20-30 mph at times. Two scenarios are in play. Showers could clear out fairly early Tuesday morning. Or occasional showers could linger well into the day. Either way skies are mostly cloudy, though a few peeks of sun are possible. Cooler highs around 60 to the mid-60s are about where we should be this time of year, though the wind makes it feel like the 50s all day. Still a shower chance Tuesday night as lows bottom in the upper 40s to low 50s. Confidence: Low-Medium
Clouds could continue to hang around Wednesday morning with a shower still possible. Some sunshine is possible by afternoon as our pesky storm system finally tries to move far enough away. Highs should top out somewhere in the 60s (we’ll narrow the temperature range as models come into better agreement) with a lingering but lighter breeze. Confidence: Low-Medium