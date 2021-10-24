Winds on Tuesday may gust around 20-30 mph at times. Two scenarios are in play. Showers could clear out fairly early Tuesday morning. Or occasional showers could linger well into the day. Either way skies are mostly cloudy, though a few peeks of sun are possible. Cooler highs around 60 to the mid-60s are about where we should be this time of year, though the wind makes it feel like the 50s all day. Still a shower chance Tuesday night as lows bottom in the upper 40s to low 50s. Confidence: Low-Medium