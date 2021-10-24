Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through tonight: It should be a brighter end to the day, but clouds will build back in overnight, and winds will become more southerly. Temperatures will be mild, with lows in the upper 50s.
Tomorrow (Monday): A mild and somewhat sunny start, with clouds moving quickly back in by the late morning/early afternoon. Highs will be in the mid- to upper 70s, but showers and scattered thunderstorms are likely to develop by the late afternoon. Winds will be gusty out of the south at 10 to 20 mph. Scattered showers and storms continue overnight, with lows in the mid-50s.
