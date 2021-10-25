More than 86 percent of California was in “extreme” or a top-tier “exceptional” drought last week according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. While the drenching will make a small dent in the deficit, the years-long problematic paucity will be far more difficult to erase. Due to the storm’s warm nature, less of the precipitation fell as snow; snow is more useful from a water resources standpoint since it can easily be stored in the Sierra Nevada as it melts more gradually. That creates a more reliable reservoir of water.