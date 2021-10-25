Today (Monday): Ahead of the strong cold front approaching the area, it’s very warm, with highs climbing into the mid-to-upper 70s. It’s not out of the question we flirt with the record high of 80 degrees from 1902. We remain dry for most of the day, but the chance for showers and storms increases late in the afternoon and especially toward evening, after 5 p.m. Breezes are from the south at 10 to 15 mph, with some gusts to 20 mph. Confidence: Medium-High
Tonight: Expect numerous showers and storms, some heavy. A few could be severe, with damaging winds, especially south of the Beltway. Much of the rain will push through by midnight with scattered showers thereafter. Lows dip into the mid-50s. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow (Tuesday): The cold front will have passed to our east by morning while a big storm starts to develop off the coast of New Jersey. In its wake, we’ll have mostly cloudy and windy conditions. A few lingering showers are possible, especially north and northeast of the Beltway. Highs range from 60 to 65, with winds from the northwest at 10 to 20 mph, gusting up to 30 mph. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow night: An evening shower can’t be ruled out in our northern areas, before gradual clearing. It’s windy and cool with lows near 50 and gusts from the northwest up to 30 mph overnight. Confidence: Medium-High
A look ahead
Wednesday and Thursday are both good-looking autumn days, with partly sunny skies and highs around 65. On Wednesday, we’ll hang on to breezy conditions before they ease Thursday. Wednesday night is mostly clear and cool, with lows around 45 to 50. Clouds increase Thursday night with a chance of rain late, with lows in the 50s. Confidence: Medium-High
Rain is likely Friday, and it may be heavy at times. It may also be rather breezy. It’s cool, with highs only near 60. The rain should gradually taper off Friday night, with lows near 50. Confidence: Medium
Of the weekend days, Sunday looks like the better of the pair. On Saturday, it’s mostly cloudy and breezy, and we can’t rule out a shower on the heels of Friday’s storm. Highs are only near 60. Halloween Sunday looks improved with increasing sunshine, gradually diminishing winds and highs in the low 60s. Confidence: Medium