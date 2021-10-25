Today (Monday): Ahead of the strong cold front approaching the area, it’s very warm, with highs climbing into the mid-to-upper 70s. It’s not out of the question we flirt with the record high of 80 degrees from 1902. We remain dry for most of the day, but the chance for showers and storms increases late in the afternoon and especially toward evening, after 5 p.m. Breezes are from the south at 10 to 15 mph, with some gusts to 20 mph. Confidence: Medium-High