Through Tonight: Showers and storms will converge on the area early this evening. Some of this activity could be strong to severe, with the potential for heavy rain and perhaps isolated wind damage. The heaviest rain will end by late evening, although it may hang on into the night for areas well east of the city, and some additional showers are possible through dawn. Winds will shift to the northwest, blowing around 10 mph and increasing toward sunrise.
As much as two inches or more may fall in any areas that see repeated showers and storms pass by. Be alert for some localized flooding after dark.
Tomorrow (Tuesday): Fall will come roaring back. Temperatures may feel like a bit of a shock after today, but they’re pretty close to normal for late October. Highs will be mainly in a near 60 to mid-60s zone. Of course, it’s the “wind chill” that matters, and with a big storm cranking up to our northeast we’re looking at winds out of the northwest around 15 to 25 mph, and gusting near 40 to 45 mph.
Skies will probably be cloudy, but maybe with some sunnier moments — though some afternoon showers or sprinkles are possible as well.
