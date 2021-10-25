Autumn is known to deliver severe weather episodes to the United States. Sometimes called “second season,” it doesn’t tend to be as intense and long-lasting as the spring but it can be potent nonetheless. The count of October tornadoes so far in 2021 ranks among the top 10, and it seems more are likely before the month comes to a close. Another intense storm system will track across the country Tuesday and Wednesday, bringing an elevated risk of severe storms to the Midwest and South.