The storm originated from the Pacific Ocean and produced heavy rain in the Pacific Northwest and Northern California late last week before ejecting east of the continental divide over the weekend. It spawned a zone of low pressure over the central states drawing in warm, moist air from the Gulf of Mexico. The system also tapped into strong high-altitude winds, intensifying the storms and helping several rotate.
As the system moves toward the East Coast, it is drawing warm, unstable air into the Mid-Atlantic out ahead of it which could energize developing storms Monday afternoon and evening.
Monday’s Mid-Atlantic storm threat
The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center has placed a large swath of Virginia, North Carolina and West Virginia under a slight risk of severe weather Monday. That’s a Level 2 out of 5 on their scale. A marginal risk, or Level 1, surrounds the slight risk area and covers most of the remainder of the Mid-Atlantic.
The Storm Prediction wrote “some well-organized storms” could develop east of the Appalachians on Monday afternoon and evening.
Despite limited heat and humidity, necessary to fuel storms, strong high-altitude winds will help energize them. Heavy rain and lightning are expected in many storms and pockets of damaging winds are possible.
Along and near the Virginia-North Carolina border, a more organized tornado risk may develop. This is an area where a second zone of low pressure east of the Appalachians could help low-level winds rotate. That zone of interest runs from near Raleigh to around Richmond and Roanoke.
In the Washington region, showers and storms should be most numerous in the 5 to 10 p.m. time frame. The heaviest downpours could persist an hour or two before more scattered showers overnight.
As much as two inches could fall in spots that see multiple storms pass by. Since it’s been dry across much of the region in recent weeks, the risk of flooding is low but high water can’t be ruled out near streams and poor drainage area.
Sunday’s tornadoes in the Midwest
The first tornadoes Sunday touched down northeast and east of Kansas City during the afternoon. Most of that activity was weak and fast-moving. The more serious storms fired up after sunset across central and southeast Missouri.
As low-level winds strengthened through the evening, rotating storms intensified. At least a few large and destructive tornadoes impacted the Missouri and Illinois border region to the south of St. Louis.
According to St. Louis television affiliate KSDK, the hardest-hit towns included Farmington, Fredericktown and St. Mary in Missouri, as well as Chester in Illinois.
Chester was placed under a rare tornado emergency, with a “large and destructive” twister passing through parts of the town.
Doppler weather radar indicated debris lofted over 20,000 feet in the strongest tornadoes. This often corresponds to tornadoes of at least EF-3 intensity on the 0-5 Enhanced Fujita scale, or those with winds of at least 136 to 165 mph. On Monday afternoon, the Weather Service confirmed EF-3 damage aroundFredericktown.
The event ramped up quickly and focused its fury. At one point, there were five simultaneous tornado circulations on radar, with several tornadoes lofting debris and carrying it great distances.
The Weather Service will be out examining damage Monday and in the days to come to determine the strength of twisters that touched down.
Nighttime tornadoes are the most deadly, so the lack of reports of fatalities or severe injuries is fortunate and probably attributable, at least in part, to timely warnings issued by the Weather Service.
Autumn is known to deliver severe weather episodes to the United States. Sometimes called “second season,” it doesn’t tend to be as intense and long-lasting as the spring but it can be potent nonetheless. The count of October tornadoes so far in 2021 ranks among the top 10, and it seems more are likely before the month comes to a close. Another intense storm system will track across the country Tuesday and Wednesday, bringing an elevated risk of severe storms to the Midwest and South.