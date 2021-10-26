Today (Tuesday): It’s a turbulent day with gusty winds and even some scattered showers, especially east to north of the city. Highs should range in the low to mid-60s, but winds from the northwest at 10 to 20 mph with gusts as high as 30 to 40 mph should make it feel cooler. Lots of clouds are around, but we should see some breaks of sunshine at times, too. Confidence: Medium
Tonight: Mostly cloudy skies persist and there could be an early shower. It’s blustery as lows fall from the upper 40s to mid-50s. Winds from the northwest at 10 to 20 mph gust even higher at times. Confidence: Medium
Tomorrow (Wednesday): Some lingering morning cloudiness is possible before the day shifts to partly to mostly sunny skies, as highs head toward the upper 60s to low 70s. Stubborn winds are sustained from the north at 10 to 20 mph, gusting over 25 mph at times. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow night: Just a few clouds and finally only light breezes, with lows in the 40s to low 50s. Confidence: Medium-High
A look ahead
Thursday is a pretty nice day with sunny skies in the morning and afternoon highs in the mid-60s. Cloudiness starts to increase through the afternoon ahead of the next storm system. Cloudy skies continue Thursday night with rain developing late at night. Lows are in the low to mid-50s. Confidence: Medium-High
Friday is very unsettled with rain, possibly heavy at times, gusty winds and lots of clouds. The rain may be steadiest in the morning as highs range from the low to mid-60s. Rain chances linger Friday night, with windy weather and lows in the 50s. Confidence: Medium
The weekend starts with mostly cloudy and breezy conditions, along with perhaps a few showers Saturday. Highs are again in the low to mid-60s. A shower is possible Saturday night, with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s. Sunday should see some clearing efforts with partly sunny skies and 60s for highs again. Cool and comfortable Sunday evening with just a few clouds around for outdoor Halloween activities. Confidence: Low-Medium