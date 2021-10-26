A state of emergency was declared in both New Jersey and New York Monday due to the anticipated storm hazards. New York City issued a travel advisory through Wednesday morning, advising commuters allow extra travel time and use mass transit.
“We know how quickly these storms can escalate, so everyone, especially those living in basement apartments, should plan accordingly,” New York Mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted Monday.
Wind advisories also stretch from the nation’s capital to the coastline of Maine, with a high wind warning up for the shorelines of Massachusetts and Rhode Island, where wind gusts could top 70 mph. The nor’easter is the first of two sprawling storm systems that will bring inclement weather to the East Coast this week. Its rate of intensification is expected to qualify it as a “bomb cyclone,” or a storm that strengthens with unusual haste.
The storm is the final act of a destructive ensemble that brought tornadoes to the Ozarks and Midwest on Sunday and a line of strong thunderstorms to parts of the Mid-Atlantic overnight Monday, which unloaded 1 to 3 inches of rain from Washington to Philadelphia. By Tuesday, rain and downpours were exiting offshore of the Delmarva Peninsula, spiraling into a new developing low pressure center taking shape off the East Coast.
nor’easter, currently and the forecast
As of 11 a.m. Eastern time on Tuesday, the nor’easter was centered just east of New Jersey. Radar showed heavy rain, focused along a stationary front, drenching the zone from New York City and southwest Connecticut to around Scranton, Pa.
The downpours prompted flash flood warnings west and south of New York City Tuesday morning, which have since expired. Rainfall amounts of one to four-plus inches complicated the morning commute along the Interstate 95 and 84 corridors. Through 8:30 a.m., 2.38 inches of rain had fallen in Central Park and 2.7 inches in Newark. The highest totals in northern New Jersey topped 4.5 inches, according to AccuWeather.
Heavy rain will deluge New York City, Long Island and Connecticut through midday before targeting areas south of the Mass Pike in southern New England during the afternoon. Winds are also expected to markedly increase during the afternoon and evening through the Northeast.
By Tuesday evening, the heaviest rain will lift over eastern Massachusetts, the Cape and the Islands, as well as Rhode Island, although rain could redevelop as far south as New Jersey Tuesday night as the storm reverses course briefly back toward the coastline.
Rain could persist in eastern New England and coastal Maine well into Wednesday before the storm finally pulls away.
A region primed for flooding
The Northeast is particularly vulnerable to additional heavy rainfall thanks to a waterlogged summer that featured a number of top-tier rain events. The remnants of Ida, Henri and Elsa contributed to nearly 30 inches of rain falling in Boston since June 1, tying for the second wettest summer on record at Logan Airport.
New York City saw more than two feet of rain over the summer, followed by a flash flood disaster on Sept. 1 when 7 inches of rain came down in only a few hours’ time. Soil moisture is still running high in the beleaguered areas, meaning they can’t handle much more water.
That said, rainfall rates from this nor’easter will be considerably lower than Henri and Ida, when more than three inches fell in an hour. Peak rainfall rates from this event should be about half that.
Strong winds and coastal flooding concerns
Concern is also growing for strong winds near the coastline of New England that could locally top 60 or even 70 mph. While winds will be howling aloft, it’s unclear how much momentum will mix down to the surface. That said, there are reasons to believe this storm may overachieve.
“Typically with these dynamic systems, they tend to overperform most of the statistical guidance,” wrote the National Weather Service in Boston.
The strongest gusts could cause power outages and bring down some trees.
The strong winds and tides running a half foot or more above normal could cause pockets of coastal flooding. Coastal flood advisories are up for much of coastal Massachusetts, Connecticut and Long Island. Relatively low astronomical tides, due to the phase of the moon, will somewhat limit the extent and magnitude of coastal flooding.
Offshores waves of 20 to 25 feet will nevertheless generate pounding surf all along the Northeast coastline, contributing to beach erosion.
A “bomb cyclone” that could morph in a subtropical storm
The storm is intensifying at breakneck speed, its minimum central pressure likely to drop 24 millibars in 24 hours by late Tuesday. That would qualify it as a meteorological “bomb.” Simulations project its pressure to sink to around 975 millibars, which is typical of Category 2 hurricanes. The presence of anomalously warm Gulf Stream waters, close to 4 degrees milder than average for this time of year, is helping energize the system.
Additional nor’easters and perhaps bomb cyclones are likely in the coming weeks thanks to a strong “baroclinic zone,” or sharp change in air temperature over short distances, made more dramatic by the Gulf Stream.
There’s even a chance that the system could acquire subtropical characteristics thanks to those warm waters and earn a name. The National Hurricane Center estimates a fifty-fifty shot of that happening. “Wanda” is the final name on the Hurricane Center’s conventional naming list before a supplemental list would be implemented; while the Atlantic Basin looks quiet otherwise, more than a month remains in hurricane season.