Through tonight: Clouds will be numerous through the night. We’ll see some more showers, most focused north and northeast, but briefly possible anywhere. Temperatures will make it into the upper 40s and lower 40s for lows.
Winds will come down slowly overnight — still gusting out of the northwest near 40 mph this evening, then diminishing to about 15 to 20 mph sustained with gusts past 30 mph late at night.
Tomorrow (Wednesday): If it wasn’t for the wind, this would be a sneaky winner of a day. Even so, clouds should clear out early with plentiful sun for much of the time. With that, highs will be near 70. Winds will be from the northwest around 10 to 20 mph, with gusts near 30 mph, then diminishing with sunset.
West Coast storm moves east: Another multiday severe weather episode is getting underway over the Plains today, where intense storms and some tornadoes are possible in Oklahoma, Texas and Kansas. Storm chances will drift east across the northern Gulf Coast Wednesday and into the Southeast on Friday. This is all thanks to the same storm that pummeled the West Coast with rain this weekend into early week.
