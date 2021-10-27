Today (Wednesday): Our winds continue to gust from the northwest and north today as we remain on the back side of that big storm still spinning off the Northeast coast. They just won’t be as strong as yesterday, with gusts more like 30 mph compared to near 40 mph yesterday. And after the early morning clouds we should see skies turn mostly sunny, which helps highs reach the upper 60s to near 70. Confidence: Medium-High
Tonight: Winds diminish as we head into the evening and become fairly light into the overnight. Just a few clouds at times with lows in the mid-40s to low 50s. Confidence: High
Tomorrow (Thursday): We should pick up where we left off with mostly to partly sunny morning skies, followed by increasing afternoon clouds. That makes for a rather pleasant day with highs in the mid-60s and light winds. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow night: Clouds thicken with an increasing chance of showers through the evening and overnight as our next storm system arrives. Temperatures don’t fall back too far, settling in the low to mid-50s for lows. Confidence: Medium
A look ahead
Moderate to heavy rain seems like a good bet for much of Friday with one to two inches the best guess as of now (locally higher and lower amounts possible). Temperatures probably don’t get much past 60 with cloudy skies and gusty winds from the east. Rain should taper by Friday night with diminishing winds and lows in the upper 40s to low 50s. Confidence: Medium
The weather calms down nicely for the weekend, although a few showers are possible Saturday into early Sunday. Highs hold in the 60s both days with partly sunny skies and light winds. Saturday night lows dip to near 50. Confidence: Medium