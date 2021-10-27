Through tonight: Mostly or fully clear conditions will persist into the night. Winds should weaken pretty significantly near and after sunset, as well. It will be chilly, with lows mainly in a 42-to-50-degree range. There may be some more clouds by morning.
View the current weather at The Washington Post.
Tomorrow (Thursday): Skies will probably be less sunny than today, but much of the cover may be from mid- and high-level clouds, at least until later on. With lighter winds and highs in the mid-60s, it will still be quite nice despite some clouds. A chance of showers may develop near and after sunset, although it seems rain should mainly be after that.
See Dan Stillman’s forecast through the weekend. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.
Pollen update: Mold spores are low/moderate. Tree, grass and weed pollen are all low.
Coastal flooding: As the next storm system moves this direction, a coastal storm watch has been hoisted for parts of D.C. and shoreline areas south/east. Onshore flow is expected to increase as early as late Thursday, before ramping up through Friday and into early Saturday. Storm surge inundation of one to two feet is possible locally, with two to three feet above ground level on more exposed beaches to the south. Some spots may see moderate to even major flooding.
The latest statement from the National Weather Service for Washington noted: “unprotected area on the Southwest Waterfront at the D.C. Seafood Market is expected to flood. Water is expected to approach parts of the Hains Point Loop Road, but it will likely be closed. Water is expected to approach buildings near King Street and Union Street.”
Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email inbox? Subscribe here.