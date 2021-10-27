One of the tornadoes, in Orange, Tex., near the border with Louisiana, lofted a vehicle into the air and hurled entire trees sideways Wednesday morning. Another damaging tornado struck near Lake Charles, La., which was devastated by two hurricanes only a year ago.
Around 65,000 customers were without power in Texas and Louisiana on Wednesday afternoon due to the storminess.
The threat of severe weather prompted Louisiana State University to close at 3 p.m. Wednesday.
The organizing storm system has connections to the same atmospheric river event that lashed parts of California with a foot of rain over Sunday into Monday. The system’s cold front is also sweeping into an air mass moistened by the remnants of a Mexican hurricane.
The stormy weather is occupying a virtually unbroken barrier that stretches from the Gulf of Mexico to Canada. A line of clouds, showers, downpours and thunderstorms spans more than 1,500 miles long, disrupting air travel as the leading edge of cooler air marches across the country.
Wednesday’s storm threat
The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center has declared a level 3 out of 5 “enhanced risk” of severe weather Wednesday for the much of the Deep South, warning of the potential for additional tornadoes, “some of which could be strong this afternoon.” New Orleans and Baton Rouge are both in the enhanced risk zone, while Mobile and Pensacola are in the surrounding level 2 out of 5 risk zone.
Tornado watches remain in effect for most of western Louisiana through 4 p.m. Central time.
A tornado hit Lake Charles, damaging multiple homes as the slug of severe weather pushed east. At least one injury was reported. The twister was reported just two miles from the Lake Charles Regional Airport, which clocked a wind gust of 64 mph.
A new tornado watch was issued for southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi, including New Orleans, until 10 p.m. Central time. The tornado risk was growing as a warm front lifted north, spilling mild, moist air along the Gulf Coast.
High-resolution model simulations suggest the Big Easy could be under an increased tornado threat between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. local time, with the threat of a couple strong tornadoes not out of the question.
The line of storms was expected to bring a tornado risk to the immediate coastlines of Alabama and the Florida Panhandle overnight.
Fierce tornado near Orange, Tex. lofted vehicle into the air
By far the day’s most dramatic and violent storm struck in Orange, Tex., where viral video showed a tornado tossing an off-road vehicle hundreds of feet into the air.
It was a turbulent day from the start as lengthy squall line ahead of the cold front marched east through Houston. A few spin-ups along it prompted tornado warnings, with more lone, discrete “supercell” or rotating thunderstorms blossoming ahead of it.
The strongest supercell, which would eventually spawn the tornado that struck Orange, moved ashore from the Gulf of Mexico south of Taylor Landing, Tex. around the start of the workday, prompting a tornado warning at 8:13 a.m. A tornado was confirmed shortly after 8:30 a.m. Weather radar detected debris lofted by the tornado as it passed through marshy swampland.
It appears the tornado, or another produced by the same parent storm, passed near or west of Bridge City, Tex., before the storm intensified as it headed north-northeast toward Orange and Deweyville. Debris was visible 16,000 feet or more above the ground as the twister approached Deweyville, the Weather Service wiring that it was a “confirmed large and extremely dangerous tornado.”
Social media video emerged of the tornado crossing Interstate 10 west of Orange, Tex. near peak strength, the “drillbit” funnel tossing trees, shrapnel and the aforementioned vehicle.
The main tornado shed several smaller vortices that periodically ebbed around the twister like ominous arms. Power flashes illuminate the tornado an eerie shade of blue as it marched across the Interstate, forcing tractor-trailers to come to a stop as the beastly tempest snaked through.
At least one video captured a strange horizontal protuberance in the lee of a chunk of briefly quasi-stationary debris to the right of the funnel. Multiple theories exist over what this feature could be, including the explosion of a pressurized tank or canister or some kind. It’s also possible that the debris is being tossed outward or “centrifuged” out from the tornado while a spiral of winds feeds into it.
A strange setup
The cluster of dangerous thunderstorms working through the Deep South actually has origins as far away as the northeast Pacific, where a record-intense “double bomb” cyclone over the weekend whipped ashore a ribbon of deep tropical moisture or atmospheric river that brought record rainfall to parts of central and northern California. The atmospheric developed ahead of a sweeping cold front, along which a new storm formed near the Four Corners.
That storm trekked east, wrapping in leftover moisture and spin from the remnants of Hurricane Rick, which made landfall as a strong Category 2 near Lázaro Cárdenas, Michocán, Mexico on Monday. Storms erupting along the advancing cold front, meanwhile, sparked tornadoes in Oklahoma, including one in the city limits of Norman early Wednesday.
More rain, storms and wind Thursday through Saturday
The Storm Prediction Center notes that areas from western Florida through the Coastal Plain of the Carolinas could see some additional tornado action on Thursday as the storm system progresses eastward.
The main zone of low pressure will acutely strengthen some more and head east over the Tennessee and Ohio Valleys through Friday before weakening over the northern Appalachians this weekend. A broad swath of the eastern third of the Lower 48 can expect a general 1 to 2 inches of rain, mostly falling on Friday.