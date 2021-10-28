Express forecast
- Today: Gradual increase in afternoon clouds. Highs: 63-67
- Tonight: Clouding over with late night showers. Lows: 53-57
- Tomorrow: Rain, heavy at times. Gusty winds. Highs: 60-64
Forecast in detail
We are in the sweet spot today between the nor’easter in the Atlantic and a massive Midwest storm. Conditions late tonight into Friday go steadily downhill, as the Midwest storm arrives and delivers periods of heavy rain and gusty winds. The weekend improves, but we are not completely in the clear until Sunday.
Today (Thursday): Morning sun helps to dissipate the chill, with readings quickly rising through the 50s. Clouds slowly increase during the afternoon, but highs manage to hit the mid-60s in most spots. Winds are light from the east. Confidence: Medium-High
Tonight: Clouds continue to gather through the night and occasional showers develop after midnight. Winds remain light from the east as lows settle in the 50s. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow (Friday): Expect periods of rain throughout the day. The rain could be heavy at times, with some embedded thunderstorms possible, mainly in the afternoon. Wind gusts probably top 30 mph at times, limiting the usefulness of umbrellas. Temperatures only rise to the low 60s. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow night: Rain and downpours are likely to last through the evening, and most areas should end up with totals of at least one to two inches. We could see some pockets of flooding near streams and poor drainage areas. Showers should diminish after midnight and east winds slowly ease. Temperatures slip to the low 50s. Confidence: Medium-High
A look ahead
We may see a few breaks in the clouds at times Saturday but showers could still pop up, especially in the afternoon. Highs manage to reach the low 60s. Showers should be minimal overnight, but clouds linger as lows fall to the upper 40s to low 50s. Confidence: Medium-High
Skies are likely to clear on Halloween Sunday as west winds pick up notably during the day. Highs manage to reach the mid-60s. A clear, breezy night is on tap, with lows in the mid- to upper 40s. Early risers can get a glimpse of the crescent moon hovering over Mercury before dawn becomes too bright on the eastern horizon. Confidence: Medium-High
Monday is sunny and mild with highs in the mid- to upper 60s. Confidence: Medium-High