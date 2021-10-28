A powerful storm system, which originated from the record-setting rain event in California and spawned tornadoes in the South, will bring multiple types of hazardous weather to the Washington region into Saturday.
Waves of rain, some heavy, will pass through the entire region Friday, which could cause pockets of flooding near streams and areas of poor drainage. Generally, 1 to 2 inches of rain should fall, with a few areas seeing up to twice that amount.
Winds, meanwhile, will gust to at least 30 mph in most areas — being strongest from midmorning into the afternoon. Along the western shores of the Chesapeake Bay, the gusts could top 50 mph, prompting wind advisories and high-wind warnings. The combination of the heavy rain and high winds is likely to cause scattered power outages.
But perhaps the most notable hazard will be the high water along the shores of the Chesapeake Bay and in the Tidal Potomac River, which could be 2 to 3 feet above normal, flooding unprotected areas.
“One of the biggest tidal flood events of the past 10-20 years (possibly since Hurricane Isabel at some locales), is expected Friday & Saturday,” the National Weather Service tweeted.
The rain
Scattered showers will enter the region during the predawn hours Friday, before becoming steadier and heavier as the morning wears on. The heaviest rain is likely between midday and late afternoon.
Although much of October was dry, 1 to 3 inches of rain fell Monday night, somewhat increasing the potential for flooding with additional heavy rainfall. The Weather Service has issued a flood watch for the immediate D.C. metro area, forecasting 1 to 2 inches of rain with isolated amounts of 2 to 4 inches.
“Heavy amounts of rain will cause creeks and streams to slowly rise, possibly out of their banks as well as the potential for flooding in urban areas,” the Weather Service cautioned.
This is not a high-end flood threat, but those creeks and streams and areas of poor drainage that often flood during heavy rain may flood yet again. Allow for extra time commuting Friday afternoon, and avoid routes near areas that are prone to flooding.
If you encounter a flooded road, do not try to drive through the water. Turn around, don’t drown.
Although significant rainfall should exit by early Friday evening, intermittent showers could continue into Friday night. From the predawn hours Saturday through the day, any lingering showers should be rather spotty.
The wind
In the immediate D.C. area, the predicted peak gusts of between 30 and 40 mph, should not cause too many problems on their own. However, as rain loosens the soil, stronger gusts could trigger some isolated tree-falls and power outages.
The winds could be more hazardous in the counties adjacent to the Chesapeake Bay, i.e., Anne Arundel, Calvert and St. Mary’s. In those areas, gusts topping 50 mph could cause scattered downed trees and utility lines leading to power outages.
Computer models indicate that winds will be strongest between around sunrise and late afternoon Friday before easing. The late-morning and early-afternoon hours, in particular, are times to watch.
Coastal flooding
Water levels have started rising along the Tidal Potomac and Chesapeake Bay, causing moderate coastal flooding. But the high-tide periods between Thursday night and Saturday afternoon are of greatest concern, when water levels may rise to historic levels, resulting in 2 to 3 feet of shoreline inundation.
Particular points of concern are along the Tidal Potomac, the District’s Southwest Waterfront and Old Town Alexandria, Va.
“The unprotected area on the Southwest Waterfront at the DC Seafood Market is expected to flood,” the Weather Service wrote. “Water is expected to approach parts of the Hains Point Loop Road, but it will likely be closed. Water is expected to approach buildings near King Street and Union Street” in Old Town Alexandria.
Water rises of 2 to 3 feet above normally dry land are anticipated in Annapolis at high tide. The Weather Service wrote that Annapolis City Dock will be engulfed and that floodwaters will affect “numerous roads in Annapolis and on the Naval Academy Campus, along with structures throughout the neighboring area.”
The tide on the Severn River in Annapolis is expected to reach 5.1 feet around 10 p.m. Friday, which would be the third-highest on record there, trailing trailing only the high tides seen during Hurricane Isabel in 2003 and the Chesapeake Bay-Potomac hurricane of 1933.
Similarly, in Old Town Alexandria, the predicted peak height of 5.81 feet around 1 a.m. Saturday would be the third-highest on record, trailing Isabel and a storm in 1936.
As persistent winds from the east and southeast push water against the coast, these coastal zones face a prolonged period of abnormally high tides.
“Surge models continue to indicate a moderate to high impact coastal flood event lasting several tide cycles (more than 48 hrs),” the Weather Service wrote in a technical discussion.
Occurrences of unusually high water levels have been increasing in the Mid-Atlantic region because of sea-level rise associated with climate change. Between 2000 and 2015, the incidence of high-tide flooding doubled from an average of three days per year to six, according to a 2018 NOAA report. Such days are projected to proliferate in the coming decades as the climate continues to warm.