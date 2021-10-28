Mammoth Mountain ski resort, about 140 miles south of the Lake Tahoe area, will also open on Friday, it announced earlier this month — two weeks ahead of schedule. The resort, which said this week it got more than 3 feet of snow at its summit, has only opened in October 10 times in history, according to spokeswoman Lauren Burke.
The news of an early ski season comes as California, already facing historic drought conditions and record wildfires this year, experienced a weather event called an “atmospheric river” in recent days. The event brought a heavy rainfall — at least one city, Sacramento, experienced its wettest day on record. The weather helped quell the state’s fire season, caused flooding and mudslides in some areas — and also brought some welcome news for recreation at higher elevations as well as local reservoirs.
Water levels on Lake Tahoe, near Tahoe City, rose almost half a foot and pushed the lake back above its natural rim, after dipping an inch below it last week. Located about two hours west and at the foothills of the Sierra Nevada, Folsom Lake rose more than 12 feet. Water levels at Lake Oroville, California’s second largest reservoir, increased by 26 feet.
Despite the bumps, most of the state’s reservoirs are still under their historical average and far from capacity, but it provides a good start to the wet season.
“Any weather news in this area has not been good for the past few months — we’ve been in a drought, we’ve had a lot of wildfires, the Caldor Fire came within the Tahoe basin,” said Alex Spychalsky, a spokeswoman for Palisades Tahoe. “So it’s exciting for us to have some good news to focus on.”
For now, that good news means a pre-Halloween weekend opportunity to hit the slopes. Mammoth Mountain is hosting a costume contest this weekend, according to a post on Facebook. And at Palisades Tahoe, Spychalsky said they’ll be handing out candy to those who are dressed up.
The early start this year is a reminder that even if climate change will mean later ski seasons long-term, “we should expect some years where we get enough snow dropped by these kind of amped up storms,” said Matthew Igel, a University of California, Davis assistant adjunct professor of meteorology.
“As a result of global warming, overall we expect warming and we expect less precipitation this time of year — but weather is complicated and highly variable,” he said.
Benjamin Hatchett, a professor of atmospheric science at the Desert Research Institute in Reno, Nev., said these kinds of back-to-back extreme weather events are “par for the course.”
“These are all things we expect in a warming climate,” he said, “where you have heat and drought followed by wildfire, followed by more heat and drought and then extreme precipitation.”
In the long-term, perhaps a few decades in the future, Hatchett said continued warming means snowfall will be limited to the very highest elevations.
All the more reason to enjoy the snow now.
“That’s my suggestion for skiing — for any kind of outdoor recreation. In an event-based sense, yes you should probably go ski because who knows, it may not snow again this year,” he said. “But at a larger scale, with all the dramatic changes, wildfire and other disturbances we’re seeing, it’s really important to go out and do things and see the places you really like. Because in a mere matter of minutes, they change forever.”
