As the storm draws winds from east and southeast in the Mid-Atlantic, coastal waters will pile up along the shorelines, leading to flooding. Coastal flood warnings are in effect Friday into Saturday for up to 2 to 4 feet of inundation. The National Weather Service in Washington and Baltimore tweeted this storm could bring “one of the biggest tidal flood events of the past 10-20 years,” affecting places like Annapolis, the southwest Washington waterfront and Alexandria.