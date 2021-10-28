Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through Tonight: Clouds continue to thicken and lower through the night. Rain odds grow as well, with showers moving this way from the south and west. We should stay dry through at least midnight, with some showers entering the picture in the pre dawn. Nothing too heavy to start. Lows are mainly in the mid- and upper 50s. Winds increase through the night, out of the east. Some gusts near 30 mph are possible by dawn.
View the current weather at The Washington Post.
Tomorrow (Friday): Waves of showers and storms sweep through during much of the day as a low pressure rotates by the area to our west. Some of this activity could produce heavy rain, gusty winds and perhaps some lightning. Widespread rainfall totals of one to two inches seem likely, with some spots seeing more than that. Highs rise to the mid-60s or so. Winds are out of the east around 15 to 25 mph at peak, with gusts as high as 40 to 45 mph, and highest speeds generally east. And don’t forget the coastal flooding — check out a detailed discussion on the storm.
See David Streit’s forecast through the weekend. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.
Pollen update: Mold spores are low/moderate. Tree, grass and weed pollen are all low.
Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email in-box? Subscribe here.