The flakes were fat, wet and dense due to temperatures hovering within a few degrees of freezing. Closer to the Interstate 95 corridor, from New York to Boston, temperatures were only low enough for a few inches to accumulate. But the snow was like cement and a load to shovel. Further north and west, across a stripe of the interior Northeast, the pasty snow fell on vast swaths of forest. Where leaves remained on trees, the stress of the heavy snow on limbs and trunks grew immense.