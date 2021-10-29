2/10: Very early or late plans today may be “okay” but there are too many weather threats, overall. Damaging winds, flooding rains, coastal inundation — even an outside risk of a quick tornado.
Express forecast
- Today: Strong winds, heavy rains. Highs: Low to mid-60s.
- Tonight: Mostly cloudy, a few showers. Calmer. Lows: 50s.
- Tomorrow: Partly sunny. Shower chance. Highs: Low to mid-60s.
- Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny. Sprinkle? Highs: Low to mid-60s.
Forecast in detail
While we may not have much rain at sunrise and sunset, today’s 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Flood Watch in the D.C. and Baltimore area covers the time frame during which the heaviest wind-whipped rains may fall. Heavier showers and storms may bring damaging wind gusts to our region this afternoon and early evening. A brief tornado or two cannot be ruled out, especially in southern Maryland. Things turn better this weekend.
Today (Friday): The central portion of the day has periodic rains and afternoon storms with lightning, flooding rains and damaging wind gusts. We will also keep an eye on a slight tornado threat, especially south and east of town. A low-pressure system to our west is rotating by the area.
Rainfall amounts of at least one to two inches are likely. Even outside of storms, easterly winds could gust as high as 45 mph. This is exacerbating significant coastal flooding in parts of the area. Muggy high temperatures top out in the low to mid-60s. Confidence: Medium-High
Tonight: Final downpours, storms and showers try to move out before midnight. Skies remain mostly cloudy. Rain totals above two inches in a few spots are not out of the question. Remember: “Turn around, don’t drown” if you encounter a water-covered path forward. Gusty winds near 20 mph early evening are possible, but they slowly wane. Low temperatures should stay in the 50s regionwide. Confidence: Medium
Tomorrow (Saturday): Skies are partly to mostly cloudy at times, though a few hours should see some sunshine. Pop-up showers remain possible almost anytime, but stay tuned in case we can get a better read on timing. Southerly winds could briefly gust near 20 mph. More often wind is generally tame, under 10 mph. High temperatures are again in the familiar range of low to mid-60s. Confidence: Medium
Tomorrow night: A couple of showers could move through early in the evening and again nearer dawn. Skies remain at least partly cloudy. Low temperatures fall into a range of near 50 to mid-50s. Confidence: Medium-High
Sunday: Less spooky weather for Halloween with slightly brighter skies than Saturday and a much lower shower chance — perhaps just a stray early morning sprinkle. High temperatures are comfortable for wearing any costumes, too, in the low to mid-60s (yet again!). West-northwesterly winds around 15 mph add a bit of mysterious character, unfortunately a couple gusts near 30 mph can’t be ruled out midday into midafternoon. Confidence: Medium
A look ahead
Sunday night: Skies should clear off and west-northwest breezes slowly die down. Low temperatures manage to dip down into the mid-40s to around 50 degrees. Early risers or super-late night owls, be sure to check out the crescent moon over Mercury before dawn in the east. Confidence: Medium-High
Sunny and pleasant conditions Monday, ahead of a cooling trend for the remainder of the workweek. Blue skies and wall-to-wall sunshine are possible, so do soak it up and get outside! High temperatures are aiming above-average for Nov. 1 — but still, arguable perfection — in the 61-68 degree range. Light to moderate northwesterly breezes are possible. Confidence: Medium-High
November weather arrives a day late on Tuesday with high temperatures in the 50s. Temperatures near 60 degrees are possible if the slightly growing rain chances end up dwindling, but showers are possible as it stands now. We should at least see some peeks of sunshine, even if skies are predominantly mostly cloudy. Confidence: Medium