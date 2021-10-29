While we may not have much rain at sunrise and sunset, today’s 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Flood Watch in the D.C. and Baltimore area covers the time frame during which the heaviest wind-whipped rains may fall. Heavier showers and storms may bring damaging wind gusts to our region this afternoon and early evening. A brief tornado or two cannot be ruled out, especially in southern Maryland. Things turn better this weekend.