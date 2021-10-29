The weather has been less than perfect of late, as is often the case by late fall. Another big rain and wind storm is passing through the region and will bring down plenty of leaves. But precipitation shouldn’t be a huge problem once we’re into the weekend.
Regional quick-look
The Foliage Report showed much of the Mid-Atlantic in moderate color to start the week. We are progressing to high color locally this weekend into early next week.
By late October into early November, we’re often seeing areas near and east of Interstate 95 reaching peak color. The progression continues to be about a week to 10 days slow.
This in mind, you won’t need to go far to see plentiful color in the days ahead.
D.C. area hot spots
With color increasing in a good deal of the city, it’s worth a reminder about some hot spots. DCist did an extensive mash-up as well. Some of my favorites include:
- Tidal Basin — The cherry blossom trees are great for more than spring blossoms. In fall, their leaves turn multiple colors, from orange to yellow and red. Peak can come and go quick, but the beauty will remain.
- Arlington Cemetery — Tending to peak on the late side, even locally, Arlington Cemetery is often draped in color from late October through mid-November. Veterans Day always seems to be a good time to visit.
- Rock Creek Park — This national park tends to also peak later than more urban spots in the city. It sits in a series of valleys and ravines, which also help keep the wind to a minimum. Boulder Bridge is an iconic fall spot.
Maryland
Per the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, the northern counties of the state are either at or near peak as of Thursday. All other counties west of the bay are halfway to peak, with spots east of the bay still earlier in the change.
“As in past weeks, you’ll find varying conditions within individual regions. A thirty-minute drive in one direction or another can make a difference,” wrote the Maryland Department of Natural Resources.
As is typical of this season overall, mainly mild conditions in the past week have helped slow and mute the color change process. Many parks in the state noted that leaves are going from green to flying in the wind without much brightness in between. Wind and wet weather this past week has knocked off leaves, especially at higher elevations.
Virginia
Although the state is often nearing the end of its best colors by late October, fall foliage continues to increase in many parts of Virginia outside of the mountains. Even in the places that are past peak, there are sights to be seen.
“Red maple, black gum, sourwood, and dogwood are giving us especially vibrant reds this year,” wrote the Virginia Department of Forestry in its Oct. 28 update.
Fall color has taken over most of the state in the past week, with “spectacular viewing across most of the mountain and Piedmont regions.” The highest elevations, however, are losing a good deal of leaves.
Skyline Drive, along the Blue Ridge, is likely to be bustling and filled with leaf peepers in the days ahead. As of Thursday morning, the Shenandoah National Park was near peak, per their weekly update.
West Virginia
While the highest elevations continue to move past peak and shed remnant leaves with each wind gust, much of the Mountain State is still showing off the goods.
The West Virginia Department of Tourism and the Division of Forestry note that fall foliage is still spreading, “especially in the north-central region, the panhandles and the southern counties.”
It’s probably a great time to hit the Harpers Ferry and Charlestown region, soaking in the West Virginia fall colors without driving a long distance.
Forecast
Many leaves are being stripped from trees late this week and into the first half of the weekend, thanks to a potent storm in the D.C. area.
Plenty of clouds remain through at least Saturday, although rain chances may not be high enough to keep you from traveling to see some colorful trees.
Sunday should be sunnier, although clouds may obscure the skies in mountains west of D.C.
Temperatures will be mostly cooler than normal next week, which will certainly make it feel like fall. The Sun will poke out from time to time, if not consistently.
Previous updates
Keep up with the leaf change through government websites for Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia. We will post Friday updates at Capital Weather Gang throughout the season.