Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through Tonight: Consistent rain of the day is moving north and east away from the immediate area. Additional showers are possible through the night, and they could be briefly heavy. Most spots dip to the low and mid-50s for overnight lows. Winds are from the south around five to 10 mph, with gusts near 20 mph.
View the current weather at The Washington Post.
Tomorrow (Saturday): Skies look to stay gray more than not. Some showers are possible, especially early and late. Most of the day should lack rain falling, though. Highs head for the low and perhaps mid-60s. Winds are from the south around five to 10 mph.
Sunday: Clouds may remain into the morning, but they’re on their way out if so. Otherwise, breezy and bordering on windy during the day, as gusts from the northwest top 25 mph. Temperatures should reach the mid-60s for highs. Falling into the 50s for trick or treat time.
See Camden Walker’s forecast through the beginning of next week. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.
Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email in-box? Subscribe here.