Halloween (Sunday): The weather gods are mainly smiling on us for Halloween. The only spooky aspect of the forecast is the wind, which could be a little annoying at times. During the day, with abundant sunshine, it’s not too big of a deal. Highs are in the mid-60s. As temperatures fall into the 50s during the evening, we’ll be eager to see that wind die off a bit. It should. Fingers crossed. Confidence: Medium-High