Today (Saturday): More clouds than sun, but there could be some sunnier moments as well. I think any showers today are pretty limited, maybe staying mainly over more mountainous terrain to the west. Still, a patch or two of showers may pass by quickly. Highs are in the low and mid-60s. If you’re traveling near the coast, be wary of flooding. Turn around, don’t drown. Confidence: Medium-High
Tonight: A last little spoke of energy associated with the low pressure that passed by yesterday moves through. It could lead to some more showers late. Otherwise, partly cloudy with lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Confidence: Medium-High
Halloween (Sunday): The weather gods are mainly smiling on us for Halloween. The only spooky aspect of the forecast is the wind, which could be a little annoying at times. During the day, with abundant sunshine, it’s not too big of a deal. Highs are in the mid-60s. As temperatures fall into the 50s during the evening, we’ll be eager to see that wind die off a bit. It should. Fingers crossed. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow night: Mainly clear skies persist through the night. Temperatures dip into the mid- and upper 40s for lows most spots. Confidence: Medium-High
A look ahead
It should be a decent Monday. A mix of sun and clouds teams up with temperatures in the low 60s locally. That’s pretty close to normal. There may be some increase in clouds late as a little disturbance and fresh shot of cool air approaches. Confidence: Medium
One of the cooler days we’ve seen so far seems a decent bet Tuesday, although we’ll see cooler soon enough. Coming off lows in a near 40 to mid-40s range, highs reach the mid-50s. Skies are probably partly or mostly cloudy. Confidence: Medium