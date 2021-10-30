Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through tonight: The skies will be partly to mostly cloudy, but they should clear a bit as the night wears on and shower/sprinkle chances diminish. Then, perhaps after midnight, chances of patchy fog will begin rising. Breezes and any evening rain accumulation should remain light. Low temperatures will bottom out in the upper 40s to low 50s.
Tomorrow (Sunday): After morning fog burns off, it will be increasingly brighter but breezier with each passing hour. West and northwest breezes will build during the day toward an average of 15 mph, but could gust near 25 mph a few times before sunset. Most of the day will be bright and sunny, but periodic clouds are possible, especially midday into mid-afternoon when a sprinkle or shower chance returns. High temperatures will be in the mid- to upper 60s fall into the 50s during the evening for outings.
Desperate for snow?
The outlook for next week is starting to look cooler and wetter than average. Confidence is highest with regards to below-average temperatures, as you can see based on the deeper blue from the color key, it is likely below average next week — although a deeper blue doesn’t necessarily correlate with intensity of any coldness.
When looking at the right side of the panel, precipitation is leaning a bit wetter than average. Cold plus moisture, could that mean snow? Perhaps. Serious snow hunters might want to look well west of town in the highest of elevations along Skyline Drive, into West Virginia (around Elkins for instance), or even Bath county in Virginia.
How much are we talking? Keep expectations low. This map looking ahead to next Thursday has a 10 to 20 percent chance of an at least an inch of snow. A wet snow would usually fall this time of year. So road accumulation may be a bit difficult but there could be some spotty snowy landscapes.
Confidence this far out is low, especially with talking specifics, but Thursday into Friday has the slightest of accumulation chances. I thought I would give snow lovers some hope. Around D.C.? We may have a cold rain, if this precipitation does develop.
