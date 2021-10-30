Tomorrow (Sunday): After morning fog burns off, it will be increasingly brighter but breezier with each passing hour. West and northwest breezes will build during the day toward an average of 15 mph, but could gust near 25 mph a few times before sunset. Most of the day will be bright and sunny, but periodic clouds are possible, especially midday into mid-afternoon when a sprinkle or shower chance returns. High temperatures will be in the mid- to upper 60s fall into the 50s during the evening for outings.