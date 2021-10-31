CO₂ added to the atmosphere mounts quickly but can only be drawn down slowly, underscoring the need to get to work fast. Even if emissions from human activities stopped tomorrow, it would take about a century for the land and the ocean to bring CO₂ levels 60 percent of the way down toward preindustrial levels. Getting rid of the other 40 percent will, unfortunately, take much longer.
The faster we can cut emissions of CO₂, the more we can limit the harm from its consequences, including more extreme weather, ocean acidification and sea-level rise and their harmful effects on our health, infrastructure and the environment, which could last generations.
An individual CO₂ molecule typically spends around 10 years in the atmosphere after being released. So how can emissions from human activities be creating an essentially irreversible rise in atmospheric CO₂ concentrations? If atmospheric carbon was like money in a bank account, the answer would be that while some natural processes are busy withdrawing money at one ATM, other natural processes are constantly taking that money and redepositing it at another ATM.
To compare the rates at which CO₂ is absorbed and released by natural processes, it helps to look at CO₂ concentrations recorded at Mauna Loa Observatory, located at the summit of Hawaii’s Mauna Loa mountain. These measurements, which began in 1958, are collected more than 11,000 feet above sea level in the middle of the Pacific Ocean and represent global average values.
The black curve, shown below, plots monthly average CO₂ concentrations against time, with seasonal variations removed; it shows a dramatic upward trend produced by burning fossil fuels, deforestation and other human activities.
The red saw-toothed curve in this same chart includes seasonal variations and reveals an up-down annual cycle with a minimum early in the northern hemisphere fall. Back in October of 1958, the monthly CO₂ level dropped below 313 ppm — it never fell that low again.
The next plot shows the same data for just the last six years. In 2021, monthly CO₂ concentrations exceeded 419 ppm in April and May (and two daily averages exceeded 421). Last month’s minimum, 413, is a full 100 ppm higher than that observed in 1958.
The annual up-down dance of atmospheric CO₂ comes mostly from plants, both living and dead. It is dominated by the seasons in the northern hemisphere where there is more land, and more foliage, than in the south. In spring, plants are active and absorb a lot of CO₂, using the carbon to grow larger. In the fall, plant growth slows as daylight dwindles, and CO₂ uptake ebbs. In contrast, organic material on the ground decays year-round, and that decay returns carbon to the atmosphere as CO₂.
Over a full year, the rate at which CO₂ is returned to the atmosphere from decay on land nearly balances the rate at which it is taken up by plant growth. To estimate the impact of the biosphere on atmospheric CO₂ we need to look at changes to this balance, not at the average lifetime an individual molecule in the atmosphere. Atmospheric CO₂ levels are actually determined by three different balances involving the land biosphere, the oceans, and the Earth’s crust.
The entire land biosphere can permanently store only a small amount of the carbon emitted by burning fossil fuels. The Earth’s deposits of coal and oil were produced long ago from a 60-million-year accumulation of dead plants. Reforestation initiatives can shift the growth-decay balance to remove atmospheric CO₂, but the Earth cannot begin to support enough living plants to hold the carbon from 60 million years of compacted ancient vegetation.
Much more CO₂ can be permanently absorbed by the oceans, which already contain about 10 times more carbon than the plants and soils on land. But even the ocean has its limitations.
Like a glass of water cannot dissolve an unlimited amount of salt, only a limited amount of CO₂ can be dissolved in ocean water. Not only is the ocean reservoir limited; it takes a long time to fill. Just the top layer near the ocean’s surface — typically a few hundred feet — gets the chance to absorb CO₂ from the air. The water in this surface layer descends and mixes very slowly through the entire depth of the ocean. Because the ocean overturns so sluggishly, it will take roughly a millennium to fill to capacity. Even when the ocean is filled, about 25 percent of the CO₂ generated by human activities will still be left in the atmosphere.
The final quarter of human-generated CO₂ emissions will be returned to the largest carbon reservoir on the planet: rocks and sediments, which hold 1,000 times more carbon than the oceans. The carbon in the coal and oil we burn was locked up in rocks. Geologic processes will ultimately reincorporate this carbon back into the Earth’s crust as sediments at the bottom of the ocean are transformed to limestone and other rocks. Unsurprisingly, rock formation is a tortuously slow process, and returning CO₂ levels all the way back to preindustrial values of 280 ppm via rock formation will take roughly 100,000 years.
Individually, we make isolated choices that may have only a tiny impact on CO₂ levels, but that impact will echo almost forever.
Can we count on technology to bail us out? Private companies are sprouting up to address the challenge of removing CO₂ from the atmosphere, but the outlook for a near-term solution is not good. Most proposals remain little more than thought experiments.
A new giant machine in Iceland does remove 4,000 tons of CO₂ per year, but it would take 9 million of these machines, all operated by non-carbon energy sources, to completely remove all the CO₂ emissions humans are generating each year.
Another idea that advanced to commercial tests was to stimulate the growth of tiny marine plants by adding iron “fertilizer” to the ocean. This has not worked out, and commercial iron-fertilization activities are now banned.
It’s tempting to suppose global warming is a slow-moving crisis, and that we can rely on technology to put the CO₂ genie back in the bottle. We must shake off this complacency. We have not invented a practical and safe method for removing more than a trivial fraction of the CO₂ in our atmosphere.
In contrast, we have invented practical, carbon-free energy sources, such as wind, solar and nuclear power, and these can provide a pathway to significantly reduce global CO₂ emissions.
Once we do start reducing emissions, it will be centuries before nature removes enough CO₂ to get us back to the levels measured this year at Mauna Loa. The latest estimates suggest that even if we figure out large-scale carbon removal and start to pull more CO₂ out of the air than we emit, no one alive today will ever again see monthly mean CO₂ concentrations as low as 413 ppm!
Many future generations are going to live with the CO₂ levels we ramped up pursuing business as usual. Every year we don’t act, more atmospheric CO₂ accumulates, and the problem gets worse. Yet, despite our past failures, concerted aggressive efforts to reduce global emissions can still greatly minimize future warming.
Future generations don’t have seats at the U.N. Climate Change Conference in Glasgow — but it’s time for world leaders to act like they did.
Dale Durran is a professor and past chair in the atmospheric sciences department at the University of Washington and a fellow of the American Meteorological Society.
Joel Thornton is a professor and associate chair in the atmospheric sciences department at the University of Washington.