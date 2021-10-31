Like a glass of water cannot dissolve an unlimited amount of salt, only a limited amount of CO₂ can be dissolved in ocean water. Not only is the ocean reservoir limited; it takes a long time to fill. Just the top layer near the ocean’s surface — typically a few hundred feet — gets the chance to absorb CO₂ from the air. The water in this surface layer descends and mixes very slowly through the entire depth of the ocean. Because the ocean overturns so sluggishly, it will take roughly a millennium to fill to capacity. Even when the ocean is filled, about 25 percent of the CO₂ generated by human activities will still be left in the atmosphere.