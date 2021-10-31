Cloudy and cool conditions are likely on Tuesday with highs only in the 50s with light winds. Light showers are possible, but the timing is uncertain; stay tuned as we try to pin down the timing as we get closer. Could we see our first frost or freeze in the suburbs Tuesday night? It’s possible if skies clear out. Lows dip to the 30s most spots, perhaps hovering up near 40 downtown. Confidence: Low-Medium