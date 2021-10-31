Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.
Today (Halloween): Could see an isolated morning shower mainly north of D.C. After some lingering morning clouds and patchy fog, skies turn increasingly brighter late morning into afternoon as skies turn partly sunny. Afternoon highs reach the mid-to-upper 60s with an isolated midday shower possible as well. Winds turn breezy during the afternoon, around 10 to 15 mph from the west and northwest, occasionally gusting near 25 mph. Confidence: Medium-High
Tonight: Temperatures fall into the upper and mid-50s during the typical trick-or-treat hours of 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., as skies get clearer and breezes get calmer. Overnight lows should bottom out in the mid-to-upper 40s. It isn’t likely we see the aurora this far south, but it’s worth a glance from a dark spot. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow (Monday): November is here, and we should have spot-on high temperatures for the month’s start, in the low 60s. Skies look mostly sunny! Just a few midday clouds, as it appears now. Get out and enjoy. Breezes are lighter than today, but still come from the northwest around 10 mph, with an occasional gust near 20 mph possible. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow night: Skies are partly cloudy, slowly getting cloudier with time. Can’t rule out a light shower or sprinkle overnight or near dawn, as low temperatures bottom out in the low to mid-40s. Breezes may fully calm, making patchy fog a bit more possible, too. Confidence: Medium
A look ahead
Cloudy and cool conditions are likely on Tuesday with highs only in the 50s with light winds. Light showers are possible, but the timing is uncertain; stay tuned as we try to pin down the timing as we get closer. Could we see our first frost or freeze in the suburbs Tuesday night? It’s possible if skies clear out. Lows dip to the 30s most spots, perhaps hovering up near 40 downtown. Confidence: Low-Medium
Sunnier skies return for Wednesday, but temperatures are still chilly for early November, topping out around 50 to the mid-50s. We may have a bit of breeziness, too, creating a slight wind chill. Gardeners and farmers should pay even more attention to the frost and freeze potential, with temperatures probably dipping even a few degrees chillier than Tuesday night. Confidence: Medium