Through tonight: Skies turn clear, and breezes calm — more substantially after midnight. Rain chances stay at or below 5 percent, so we have close to zero shower worries. Lows bottom out around 50 degrees downtown, with mid-40s outside of the urban areas and the Beltway.
Tomorrow (Monday): November announces itself with seasonable high temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s. Northwest breezes of about 10 mph could gust to about 20 mph, but they may not be too bothersome under splendid sunshine and blue skies. A few midday clouds are easily ignored. We fall into the 40s overnight as high clouds begin moving into the region and breezes calm.
You’re not imagining things if you thought trick-or-treating was chillier when you were growing up, compared to now when your kids are going out for it. In D.C., Halloween night has warmed 3 degrees in the past 50 years (as of 2020).
Notice how rarely (and little) it has snowed on Halloween. While this time of year often marks a change to chillier, more notably fall-like temperatures, it hasn’t been known on the calendar in our area as a harbinger of snow. We’ve also been pretty lucky with rain levels and temperatures.
Notice that our Halloween rain record was set back in 1895. I doubt any costumes would hold up easily in rain like that! We should also be thankful for decent outdoor temperatures this evening. Notice the 59-degree spread in Halloween temperatures over the years. We’re pretty much in the middle tonight. Hope the “kids these days” appreciate it!
