On Monday morning, Subtropical Storm Wanda was a 45 mph storm located just under 1,000 miles west of the Azores. It was moving southeast at 7 mph, its motion irregular and varied. It was embedded within a dip in the jet stream that was imparting more wind shear, or a change of wind speed and/or direction with height, on the system. Wind shear is disruptive to tropical cyclones and can inhibit the propensity for further strengthening.