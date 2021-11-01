Today (Monday): Mostly sunny and brisk. The high of around 60 is a few degrees below average and the coolest we’ve seen this fall. Winds are from the northwest at around 10 mph with some higher gusts. Confidence: High
Tonight: Mostly clear in the evening with increasing clouds overnight. It’s chilly with lows within a few degrees of 40. Winds are light. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow (Tuesday): Mostly cloudy with the chance of a few showers around. The clouds hold highs to the low 50s, about 10 degrees below average and the coolest since April. Winds are light from the northwest. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow night: Decreasing clouds and quite chilly. Lows range from near 40 downtown to the mid-30s in our colder spots with areas of frost. Winds from the northwest are light at around 5 mph. Confidence: Medium-High
A look ahead
Despite sunshine on Wednesday, it stays cool with highs again in the low 50s. After starting off in the 30s on Thursday, clouds increase with highs again only managing the low 50s. Confidence: Medium-High
It’s possible we see rain from a storm system coming up from the south Thursday night into Friday, but it could pass to our east and not really develop until offshore. In that case, we’d stay dry. For now, we’ll call for a small chance of rain, but we’ll end with partly sunny skies if the storm misses, with highs in the low 50s after lows near 40. Confidence: Medium
Any storminess should be pulling away to our northeast Friday night into the weekend, leaving behind more chilly weather. Despite increasing sunshine, highs both weekend days are probably only 50 to 55 with nighttime lows in the 30s. Confidence: Medium