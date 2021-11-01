Average November rainfall is 2.91 inches, and we expect amounts between 2.5 and 2.9 inches this month. Such a minor shortfall is not a major concern as we’ve received nearly seven inches more rain than average this year.
As of Monday morning, weather models simulate slightly colder than average temperatures for the first half of November with below-average rainfall. We should see highs only in the 50s much of this week and lows in the 30s and 40s. High temperatures should return to the 60s again later in next week.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s longer-range CFS model, which offers predictions through the end of the month, expects slightly below-average temperatures for November overall and above-average rainfall. This precipitation forecast would require a very active and wet second half of the month to make up ground after a dry start. That’s not impossible, and October’s precipitation followed such a pattern, but we’re skeptical.
One of the main influences on our November outlook is the development of La Niña conditions in the tropical Pacific Ocean for a second straight year, characterized by below-average ocean temperatures. We last saw such a double-dip La Niña in 2017, and that November featured near-average temperatures and below-average precipitation (0.91 inches drier than normal) in Washington.
The cooler-than-normal waters in the tropical Pacific are quite pronounced.
It’s important to note that these second-year La Niña cases have a history of producing volatile weather in November and the winters that follow. What that means is, the weather can change dramatically from week to week and even day to day.
Our near-term forecast illustrates this with much cooler weather this week being replaced by mild conditions next week. But then we may see another cold period the week after that. In other words, buckle up.