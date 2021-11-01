Many areas will see their first frosts and freezes of the fall over the next week, arriving at or near their latest dates on record. Some spots will even see snow.
Just how warm October was
From the Great Lakes to the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast, October temperatures averaged 5 to 9 degrees above their norms.
Numerous locations had their warmest October on record, including Milwaukee, Toledo, Columbus, Washington Dulles, Baltimore, Harrisburg, Pa., Scranton, Syracuse, Newark and New Haven.
Unusually mild nights were especially pervasive, with most locations from Chicago eastward seeing their warmest October minimum temperatures on record, about 7 to 10 degrees above average.
October was more like a “second September,” tweeted Kathryn Prociv, a meteorologist for NBC News. Indeed, in many cities, the average low temperatures in October this year were not far off long-term September averages.
Chicago and Boston, among other locations, waited longest on record to experience low temperatures below 50 degrees. Caribou, Maine, had its latest first freeze on record by 8 days, not falling to 32 degrees until Oct. 25.
A persistent bulge in the jet stream over eastern North America supported the unusual and prolonged mild weather. The warm weather almost certainly got an assist from human-caused climate change, which has steadily increased temperatures in the region over time.
Ocean temperatures off the coast of the Northeast hovered near the highest levels on record late in October.
The incoming cold
The bulge in the jet stream in the eastern U.S. is flipping to a dip, allowing Arctic air to spill southward. The first in a pair of cold fronts swept through Sunday into Monday. A second, reinforcing front will pass Tuesday into Wednesday.
Temperatures over the first week of November are predicted to average 3 to 9 degrees below normal in the same areas that were so mild in October. This means highs mostly in the 30s and 40s in the Great Lakes, 40s in the interior Northeast, and near 50 along Interstate 95 from Washington to Boston. Last week, 60s were prevalent.
Freeze watches have been posted for Tuesday night in the Central Appalachians and southern and eastern Pennsylvania.
On Tuesday, cold rain could even change to snow in some of the high terrain of western Maryland and eastern West Virginia above 3,000 feet. Several inches could accumulate.
Meanwhile, lake-effect snow is predicted downwind of Lake Ontario Wednesday into Thursday in western New York. Flakes could fly in Syracuse which has seen a record number of days at or above 70 degrees in 2021. During October, its weather most closely resembled typical conditions in Philadelphia, 220 miles to the southeast.
The chilly weather pattern, however, may not last much staying power. After Monday or Tuesday of next week, computer models project a milder pattern return to the central and eventually eastern U.S. with above-average temperatures for several days.
Sometime after Veterans Day, another blast of cold could return to the East as November promises to be a volatile month with lots of temperature swings.