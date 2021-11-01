Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through Tonight: Mainly clear conditions will last through the evening. With time, clouds will filter into the area. They will be high-level at first but will thicken and lower into the morning. Lows ranging from near 40 to the mid-40s should do it in most spots. Winds will slacken a good deal with sundown, ending up light out of the north after dark.
Tomorrow (Tuesday): Clouds will be numerous, and showers may move in from the west during the morning. This activity should be quite light overall and last through the early afternoon or so. We may see some more sunshine late. Chilly, with highs struggling to get much past 50, our coolest weather since April. Winds will be from the northwest, around five to 10 mph.
A freeze watch has been posted for some our western areas Tuesday night:
First snow, sort of: After a dry October, the Denver area saw its first snowfall today. It’s a bit on the late side, with a long-term average first accumulation there on Oct. 18. And today’s snow may not have officially accumulated, as it was reported at the airport with temperatures in the mid-30s.
