Great Falls is a set of Class 5-plus rapids and waterfalls on the Potomac River that drop 50 feet in one-tenth of a mile. Kayaking Great Falls is for experts only.
Water levels were elevated at Great Falls because of Friday’s rainfall but below flood stage. Areas downstream saw higher levels because storm winds are able to pile the water up over the flat, tidal areas but not elevated areas farther upstream.
I ventured to Great Falls early Sunday morning with my friend Dennis Govoni to photograph the waterfall. The sky was mostly cloudy, and temperatures were chilly. But filtered sunlight would occasionally shine through breaks in the clouds and brighten the scene for shooting photos. It was a magnificent scene as the rusty color of the turbulent waters matched the hues of the autumn foliage.
While photographing, we noticed kayakers on the water. Last year, in late October, I photographed Alex Markoff and his children kayaking over Great Falls for Markoff’s 50th birthday celebration. On Sunday, I contacted Markoff to inquire if any of the kayakers in the photos were part of his family. He responded that members of his family kayaked over Great Falls on Saturday, not Sunday and that the water level of Great Falls is good for kayaking (for experts, only).
During Sunday’s photo shoot, I shot wide-angle views of the Great Falls to show the fall foliage on the riverbank while Govoni focused on kayaker close-ups. A sampling of our photography is displayed below. Let us know in the comments if you recognize the kayakers in our photos.