Tonight: A few lingering early-evening showers are possible followed by clearing skies overnight as temperatures move colder. Lows ranging through the 30s will compel most of us to get that heat running if we haven’t already. Frost is possible outside the Beltway, and areas north and west of the Beltway could flirt with the freezing mark. Light winds from the northwest at about 5 mph. Confidence: Medium-High