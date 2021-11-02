Today (Tuesday): Cloudy with light rain through midmorning through midafternoon as temperatures struggle, remaining fairly steady in the chilly mid-40s to low 50s. This is the coolest day since early April, so don’t go out without a jacket unless you really love the chill. Winds from the northwest at 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High
Tonight: A few lingering early-evening showers are possible followed by clearing skies overnight as temperatures move colder. Lows ranging through the 30s will compel most of us to get that heat running if we haven’t already. Frost is possible outside the Beltway, and areas north and west of the Beltway could flirt with the freezing mark. Light winds from the northwest at about 5 mph. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow (Wednesday): Sunny skies return, but the air continues on the cooler side as temperatures lift up through the 40s in the morning, to peak in the lower to middle 50s by afternoon. Light winds from the northwest again about 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: High
Tomorrow night: Increasing clouds with lows still managing to drop to the colder 30s to near 40. Depending on the pace of the cloudy trend, we could see frost again in our suburbs, and temperatures bottoming out right around freezing north and west of the Beltway. Confidence: High
A look ahead
Thursday sees more clouds than sun, thanks to a system developing off the coast, as high temperatures run cooler than normal in the low to middle 50s. Cloud cover may linger Thursday evening with clearing skies again overnight and lows in the 30s to low 40s. Confidence: Medium
Friday may start off with partly cloudy morning skies, but then we watch for mostly sunny conditions by the afternoon. Cooler-than-normal temperatures continue with afternoon highs around the middle 50s. Friday night looks mostly clear and on the cold side again with lows from the low 30s to low 40s. Confidence: Medium
The first weekend of November looks fairly nice for late-autumn standards with partly to mostly sunny skies both days. Highs range in the middle to upper 50s for Saturday and then upper 50s to near 60 on Sunday. Mostly clear Saturday night with lows in the 30s in the suburbs to low 40s in the city again. Confidence: Medium