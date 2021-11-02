The warm October fits into the long-term trend toward rising temperatures, driven by climate change.
Dulles International Airport notched its warmest October on record, tying 2007, although records there only date to 1960. In Baltimore, where records date to 1871, it was the third-warmest October.
The persistent warmth and lack of rainfall in the first three weeks of the month meant many nice days. Rainfall was much below normal in Washington until two storms in the final week dumped nearly three inches of rain. The monthly total of 3.27 inches was 0.45 inches drier than normal and the driest since 2018′s 3.06 inches.
Nights were exceptionally mild during the month; the average low temperature of 58.6 degrees in Washington was its warmest on record. Several locations had their warmest minimum temperature on record for the month, including Washington (47 degrees), Baltimore (43 degrees, tied with 1971), Damascus (41 degrees) and Dulles (39 degrees).
Over the course of the month, temperatures ranged from the upper 40s to the low 80s, but 23 of 31 days had highs in the 70s and 80s.
Day-by-day, the month was mostly on the dry and warm side, with the rainiest weather in the final week. All but three days were warmer than average:
While the warmth was persistent, record highs were tied or set on just one day, Oct. 25, when Washington, Baltimore and Dulles all hit 80 degrees.
October’s warm-weather pattern was driven by a feature that dominated the very warm October 2007 as well: a strong zone of low pressure over the Gulf of Alaska. That low-pressure area helped position a counterbalancing very warm high-pressure system over eastern Canada that expanded south.
Despite the very warm October, the temperature averaged over the year is running close to the most recent 10-year average and slightly cooler than last year. The rainfall tally year-to-date is the third wettest of the past decade and wetter than normal, but drier than last year.
How was our forecast?
In our outlook for October posted at the end of September, we called for the month’s temperatures to be between 1 and 3 degrees above average. While we correctly predicted a warmer-than-average month, we missed the magnitude of the warmth by more than two degrees.
For rain, we forecast amounts between 3.5 and 4.5 inches; the actual amount of 3.27 inches was outside our range by 0.23 inches.
Overall, we’d grade our monthly outlook a B-minus or C-plus.
Jason Samenow contributed to this article.