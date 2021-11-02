Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through Tonight: It’s the first of several legitimately chilly nights. As skies clear, temperatures fall into the 30s areawide. Readings fall near or a few degrees below freezing for western suburbs and in the mid- and upper 30s elsewhere. Winds are light from the northwest. The National Weather Service is looking at the potential for temperatures as low as 34 in the frost advisory area, and as low as 29 in the freeze warning zone. It should be enough to end the growing season west.
Tomorrow (Wednesday): Mainly sunny skies in the morning give way to some clouds with time. An occasionally gusty breeze from the northwest makes highs in the low 50s often feel chillier than that. We’ve reached the time of year that you need to find the sunny side of the street for extra warmth!
Freeze warning: Currently under a freeze warning, Dulles seems set to be the first major local climate location to threaten freezing this year. Over the past 30 years, the average for the first night at or below freezing is October 19. Just last year, the first instance wasn’t until November 2. On the flip side, it would tie for the sixth latest on record (since 1963) there if it occurs tonight.
Washington’s average first night in the 30s is October 27. Last year it happened November 2.
