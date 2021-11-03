Today’s daily digit

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

7/10: Nice turnaround after a dismal Tuesday, with plenty of sunshine taking the edge off a continuing chill.

Express forecast

  • Today: Mostly sunny and cool. Highs: Low 50s.
  • Tonight: Partly cloudy and chilly. Lows: 30s.
  • Tomorrow: Partly sunny and cool. Highs: Low 50s.

Forecast in detail

Yesterday was a clunker. But we’re back to sunshine today, and while temperatures remain on the cool side, we’ll see a stretch of fairly nice days through Saturday. Sunday might be fine as well, but we’ve got to watch to make sure we don’t get bothered by a storm coming up the coast.

Today (Wednesday): Much improved from yesterday despite continued cool temperatures. Watch out for a few slick spots early this morning north and west of the Beltway due to areas of fog and temperatures near freezing. Mostly sunny skies then help us rise through the 40s during the morning hours, with afternoon highs in the low 50s. You’ll notice a bit of a breeze at times, around 10 mph from the northwest. Confidence: High

Tonight: Skies turn partly cloudy this evening and overnight. Temperatures fall back into the 40s this evening with overnight lows ranging through the 30s. Looks like mid-30s inside the Beltway with low 30s, including some spots at or a touch below freezing, outside the Beltway. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Thursday): More of the same, for the most part. We might have more clouds than today but should still be partly sunny. Otherwise highs head for the low 50s again with light winds from the north and northwest. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: Another chilly evening and overnight as skies become mostly clear. Lows drop back to the low to mid-30s again. Confidence: High

A look ahead

High pressure stays in control Friday and Saturday. That means mostly sunny skies on Friday and partly sunny skies on Saturday, both days with highs in the mid-50s and light winds. Friday night lows settle in the 30s again, with slightly warmer Saturday night lows in the mid-30s to near 40. Confidence: Medium-High

Sunday still looks good for now with partly sunny skies and highs in the 50s to near 60. However, models do have a storm tracking up the coast that could change our forecast if it tracks any further inland. We’ll keep watching it. Confidence: Low-Medium