Today (Wednesday): Much improved from yesterday despite continued cool temperatures. Watch out for a few slick spots early this morning north and west of the Beltway due to areas of fog and temperatures near freezing. Mostly sunny skies then help us rise through the 40s during the morning hours, with afternoon highs in the low 50s. You’ll notice a bit of a breeze at times, around 10 mph from the northwest. Confidence: High
Tonight: Skies turn partly cloudy this evening and overnight. Temperatures fall back into the 40s this evening with overnight lows ranging through the 30s. Looks like mid-30s inside the Beltway with low 30s, including some spots at or a touch below freezing, outside the Beltway. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow (Thursday): More of the same, for the most part. We might have more clouds than today but should still be partly sunny. Otherwise highs head for the low 50s again with light winds from the north and northwest. Confidence: High
Tomorrow night: Another chilly evening and overnight as skies become mostly clear. Lows drop back to the low to mid-30s again. Confidence: High
A look ahead
High pressure stays in control Friday and Saturday. That means mostly sunny skies on Friday and partly sunny skies on Saturday, both days with highs in the mid-50s and light winds. Friday night lows settle in the 30s again, with slightly warmer Saturday night lows in the mid-30s to near 40. Confidence: Medium-High
Sunday still looks good for now with partly sunny skies and highs in the 50s to near 60. However, models do have a storm tracking up the coast that could change our forecast if it tracks any further inland. We’ll keep watching it. Confidence: Low-Medium