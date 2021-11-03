The chilly temperatures, 5 to 10 degrees below average, are threatening crops where the growing season is still ongoing, and Tuesday night marked the season’s first frost or hard freeze for many in Appalachia and the Mid-Atlantic.
Temperatures Wednesday night into Thursday morning will be just as cold, if not colder, in the South and along the East Coast.
While next week’s forecast favors a brief return to warmth over the Plains, Ohio and Tennessee valleys and the East Coast, the extended outlook hints at another blast of cold air in about 10 days.
Chilliest air of the season to date
On Wednesday morning, temperatures in Washington dipped to 37 degrees. It was the coolest temperature the city had seen since April 22; many of the D.C. region’s outlying suburbs dipped into the upper 20s and low 30s, with frost appearing on area windshields. Dulles Airport sunk to 30 degrees, registering its first freeze about two weeks later than the Oct. 19 average, its sixth latest first freeze on record.
Surprisingly, it was colder in Washington than Boston, which stayed in the lower 40s Tuesday night, and New York, which didn’t dip below 41. Portland, Maine, fell to freezing, tying its low from Oct. 24; before that, you’d have to go back to April 22 to find a freezing temperature.
In Ohio, Zanesville nabbed a low temperature of 27 degrees at the airport, its first freeze since May 12. A “hard freeze” occurs when temperatures drop below 28 degrees for several hours, signifying plants and vulnerable vegetation will usually be destroyed.
Chicago fell to 29 degrees, the coldest reading there since April 2. With light westerly winds, the city even recorded a wind chill — 24 degrees.
Farther west, temperatures dipped into the teens in parts of Iowa, Minnesota and the Dakotas.
For Thursday and Friday mornings, additional frost and freeze alerts are in effect from the Oklahoma and Texas panhandles east through Tennessee and Kentucky, including into northern Alabama, where temperatures in the upper 20s or lower 30s are expected.
Mountain and lake-effect snows
The cold air mass was sloshing southeast behind a cold front pushing off the Atlantic seaboard, dragged east by a zone of low pressure decaying over the Labrador Sea.
As the cold front swept through the Mid-Atlantic on Tuesday, rain changed to snow in the mountains, leaving behind a light coating at elevations above 3,000 feet in Virginia, West Virginia, western Maryland and southwest Pennsylvania.
The cool Canadian air blowing down a lengthy stretch of the Great Lakes has fostered the development of lake-effect snow showers.
On Monday and Tuesday, moderate snow fell over northern and western Michigan as well as the Upper Peninsula. Gaylord, in northern Michigan, received 11 inches:
Bursts of briefly heavy snow rolled off Lake Ontario to start Wednesday in New York’s Tug Hill Plateau. It prompted a winter weather advisory that has since expired.
Binghamton, N.Y., got some measurable lake-effect snow on Wednesday morning. It arrived right on schedule, considering its average first snowfall comes around Halloween.
Other streamers of lake-effect rain and snow spanned the shores of Lake Erie from Buffalo to Cleveland early Wednesday.
Cold-air funnels
Isolated to widely scattered waterspouts are also possible over the Great Lakes on Wednesday, thanks to the contrast between mild lake waters and frigid air aloft. October into November often features sporadic spout swarms before the lake waters cool; the same conditions that give rise to the instability, or energy for upward-moving pockets of air, support both lake-effect showers and spouts.
Multiple funnel clouds were spotted over Lake Ontario on Wednesday morning, with several reported waterspouts on Monday and Tuesday.
Quiet weather in store
With high pressure in control during the week ahead, most of the central and eastern United States will remain quiet, with little in the way of precipitation. The exception could be across the Outer Banks, the Delmarva Peninsula and possibly coastal New England, where a developing offshore storm system may bring clouds and rain. Otherwise, it’s likely the potent northeast storm will mature over the Gulf Stream and drift out to sea before affecting the Canadian Maritimes and Newfoundland.
Onshore moist flow in the Pacific Northwest, meanwhile, could bring some mountain snow in the Cascades and northern Rockies, but it likely won’t be until the middle of next week that a large sprawling storm system forms over the center of the country.
After a brief warm-up ahead of that storm system, chillier conditions are likely for the eastern U.S. toward the end of next week, after Veterans Day.
Jason Samenow contributed to this report.