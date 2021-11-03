The activity came during a time often resistant to vigorous thunderstorm development, and marks a statistic that sticks out oddly from a year generally below average in terms of tornadoes.
It was a tornado-filled October
A preliminary count pegs the October tornado count at 119, according to the National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center. This is about double the long-term average for the month. If this number stands, it will rank second highest for touchdowns during the month, after 2018’s 123. It’s certainly possible the 2021 number will rise after all of the month’s reports are processed and evaluated.
Oklahoma, often a tornado magnet, more than doubled its 2021 tornado count during the month.
Before the October onslaught, the year was atypically quiet across the Sooner state. Before, just 25 tornadoes had occurred. But 31 tornadoes were spread over four days during the month, more than doubling the yearly count and bringing the state close to its annual average.
In addition to the Southern Plains hot spot, tornadoes scoured the landscape across the northern Gulf Coast and Missouri, and as far north as North Dakota and Pennsylvania. Several tornadoes were strong or intense, given a rating of 2 or 3 on the Enhanced Fujita (EF) scale for damage.
In an outbreak that would be unusual any time of year, a remarkable 19 tornadoes touched down near the border of Ohio and Pennsylvania on October 22. It forced the Weather Service office in Cleveland to issue the most tornado warnings in one day since 2005.
An outbreak that struck Missouri on the 24th was of considerable intensity, with two tornadoes assigned a rating of EF3.
A tornado that hit Mississippi on the 27th killed one person, the state’s first October tornado fatality in seven years. But that was the lone tornado death nationally during the month, a remarkable feat given the number of powerful twisters, some of which struck populated areas at night.
Autumn tornadoes and the “second season”
Tornadoes require a mixture of heat energy and atmospheric spin to form. As the sun’s warmth steadily wanes through autumn, so too does this environmental energy, generally limiting the opportunity for twisters to spin up. This declining support leads to tornado counts typically lower than any of the spring months.
Nonetheless, October can be considered part of the casually-known severe weather “second season.” Outbreaks do happen, but usually the scope is limited.
Much like the spring, the jet stream, the tempestuous river of air at high altitudes, acts as a catalyst for severe weather. As it returns to the Lower 48 states after retreating north for the summer, its strong winds drive atmospheric spin, which can incite tornadoes when other ingredients are present.
The sun’s energy in October is more limited compared to the spring. But when warm, humid air from the Gulf of Mexico is drawn northward and interacts with the roaring autumn jet, serious and sustained volleys of twisters can occur.
The pattern that drove October’s tornado tally
The prevailing October weather pattern was similar to prior active Octobers for tornadoes. It featured numerous storm systems crossing the country.
“Part of the reason for the active October was a favorable jet stream pattern combined with a lack of early season cold air outbreaks,” wrote Matt Elliott, warning coordination meteorologist for the Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center, in an email. It “helped to ‘set the table’ for several days where severe thunderstorms developed.”
Major drivers included a significant and persistent zone of low pressure near the Gulf of Alaska that extended into the Pacific Northwest. It forced the jet stream to drive south toward the Pacific Northwest, ejecting waves across the Lower 48 states over much of October.
At the same time, the circulation around high pressure anchored over eastern North America and the western Atlantic helped draw warm, humid air northward over the eastern two-thirds of the country.
“The lack of any significant cold air intrusion kept near surface temperatures warmer … contributing to a more favorable tornado environment,” Elliott wrote.
Where 2021 stands after a record month
Despite the historic October tornado activity, the national tornado count for 2011 remains on track to end up below average.
It is largely due to an April, May, and June that all featured far-below-average numbers. These months, which typically accumulate a significant majority of tornado incidents in a given year, saw persistent weather patterns that were unfavorable for widespread vigorous thunderstorms.
2021 has also featured a scarcity of deadly so-called violent (EF4 or higher) tornadoes. October, despite the high number of tornadoes, thankfully saw none this strong; only one has occurred this year, nationally. This year’s relatively low tornado death count of 14 in the United States is thanks in large part to this lack of violence, in addition to the advance warnings from the Weather Service and its partners.
The year is on track to see a violent tornado count lower than almost all years in the modern record, aside from 2005 and 2018, which saw one and zero, respectively.
Top-tier EF5 tornadoes, meanwhile, have been absent, with a record-setting eight-year gap since the last U.S. tornado of that intensity.
Elliot said the active October for tornadoes probably won’t have any bearing on the outlook for the months ahead.
“Although October 2021 has been relatively active for severe weather, it is hard to predict how active the remainder of fall and winter will be,” he wrote
Jacob Feuerstein is a college junior studying meteorology at Cornell University.