Through Tonight: Clouds will increase a bit more this evening and overnight. They’ll be mainly high or mid-level, so some stars and the moon are likely to shine through. Temperatures will be pretty close to last night. That means near or a little below freezing to upper 30s, from the coolest suburbs to city center. In the immediate area, where temperatures stayed above freezing last night, you might want to take some effort to keep any sensitive plants safe yet again. Winds will be light out of the north.
Tomorrow (Thursday): It will be a lot like today, with lots of sun, but pretty ineffective when it comes to warming us up. We’ll mainly reach a near 50 to low 50s range. Winds will continue to be light from the north.
Pollen update: The most recent pollen update was incomplete due to showers. Mold spores are low/moderate, though.
See ya in spring: The growing season has been declared over for our north and west suburbs, including Loudoun, northwestern Montgomery and Frederick counties. Freezing temperatures occurred across that part of the region and in the Shenandoah Valley. Since the end of the growing season is here, additional frost and freeze headlines are done until spring in these areas.
Locally, temperatures fell to 38 in Washington, 31 at Dulles, and 34 up in Baltimore.
